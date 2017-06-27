Continue reading UT Dallas campus evacuated after bomb threat
The University of Texas at Dallas campus is being evacuated due to a bomb threat received Tuesday afternoon, according to the school's Twitter account. Everyone on campus is being asked to evacuate all buildings and parking garages and to go to the school's parking lots.
