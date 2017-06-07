Continue reading Judge booted from Ken Paxton case as appeals court sides against prosecution

Continue reading Judge booted from Ke...

Attorney General Ken Paxton will get his wish for a new judge to preside over his criminal case, a major win for the indicted Republican that will likely further delay any upcoming trials. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday denied a request by the prosecution to hear why the presiding judge should be kept in place.

