Continue reading Faith Forward Dallas receives award for commitment to interfaith cooperation

The North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church awarded the fourth annual Bishop Oden Award to Faith Forward Dallas at Thanks-Giving Square at its annual gathering at First United Methodist Church Richardson on Tuesday. The conference gives the award, named after Bishop William Oden, to those who exhibit Oden's belief in interreligious cooperation and dialogue.
