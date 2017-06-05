Conservatives and Liberals Clash in Protests Outside...
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for and against a planned "March Against Sharia" outside the Islamic Association of North Texas building at the intersection of Abrams Road and Centennial Blvd. in Richardson on Saturday. Protestors huddled under shaded sidewalks along the eastern side of Abrams voicing their concerns, disapproval of Sharia Law - Islamic Law - and varying degrees of Islamic practices and the religion's presence in America, which counter-protestors shouted against along the opposite side of Abrams, outside the Islamic center.
