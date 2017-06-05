Conservatives and Liberals Clash in P...

Conservatives and Liberals Clash in Protests Outside...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Observer

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered for and against a planned "March Against Sharia" outside the Islamic Association of North Texas building at the intersection of Abrams Road and Centennial Blvd. in Richardson on Saturday. Protestors huddled under shaded sidewalks along the eastern side of Abrams voicing their concerns, disapproval of Sharia Law - Islamic Law - and varying degrees of Islamic practices and the religion's presence in America, which counter-protestors shouted against along the opposite side of Abrams, outside the Islamic center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,800
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 17 hr Kronck 103
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 20 hr WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 22 hr Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 23 hr WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 23 hr WarForOil 19
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Sat Cajun 10
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC