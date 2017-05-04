UTD Will Close the Art Barn This Month

UTD Will Close the Art Barn This Month

Monday May 1 Read more: D Magazine

The University of Texas at Dallas will close the Art Barn at the end of this spring semester. The decision comes about three months after the school announced it would not be renewing the lease on its CentralTrak artist residency and gallery in Expo Park, throwing its fate into question.

