UTD Will Close the Art Barn This Month
The University of Texas at Dallas will close the Art Barn at the end of this spring semester. The decision comes about three months after the school announced it would not be renewing the lease on its CentralTrak artist residency and gallery in Expo Park, throwing its fate into question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|2 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|2 hr
|NiceMoostache
|13
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,568
|Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08)
|18 hr
|Mami
|6
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|21 hr
|bakahle
|1
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC