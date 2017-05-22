Trinity Church will live on after parish centera s demolition

Donald G. DeYear remembers playing basketball in the former parish house's gymnasium at Trinity Episcopal Church when he was an elementary pupil during the 1960s at the old Arsenal Street School down the street. “The Arsenal Street School didn't have a basketball court, so we had to use the gym in Trinity,” he said Friday morning while work continued on tearing down the 105-year-old parish center.

