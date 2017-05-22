Trinity Church will live on after parish centera s demolition
Donald G. DeYear remembers playing basketball in the former parish house's gymnasium at Trinity Episcopal Church when he was an elementary pupil during the 1960s at the old Arsenal Street School down the street. “The Arsenal Street School didn't have a basketball court, so we had to use the gym in Trinity,” he said Friday morning while work continued on tearing down the 105-year-old parish center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|neighbor
|1,698
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|9 hr
|Counting farts
|186
|Testing
|10 hr
|PlanoGal
|2
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Dallas886
|53
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|9,798
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,510
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|20 hr
|Princess Hey
|434
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC