Trinity Church will live on after par...

Trinity Church will live on after parish centera s demolition

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Donald G. DeYear remembers playing basketball in the former parish house's gymnasium at Trinity Episcopal Church when he was an elementary pupil during the 1960s at the old Arsenal Street School down the street. “The Arsenal Street School didn't have a basketball court, so we had to use the gym in Trinity,” he said Friday morning while work continued on tearing down the 105-year-old parish center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,698
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 9 hr Counting farts 186
Testing 10 hr PlanoGal 2
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 17 hr Dallas886 53
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 19 hr WarForOil 9,798
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 20 hr Princess Hey 1,510
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 20 hr Princess Hey 434
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at June 03 at 2:04AM CDT

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,477,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC