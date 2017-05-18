Texas Man Charged With Breaking Windo...

Texas Man Charged With Breaking Window On Taxi At Darien Train Station

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A Texas man broke a window on a taxi at the Darien train station after he thought the driver refused him a ride, even though the driver had told him he could get in the back seat, according to police. The cab driver told police that he had been at the Darien train station at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 when he was approached by Donald Cavett Jr. of Richardson, Texas.

