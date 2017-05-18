Rapid growth in North Texas highlight...

Rapid growth in North Texas highlights need for investment in water infrastructure

As North Texas grows, so must its water and wastewater infrastructure. The North Texas Municipal Water District is joining hundreds of organizations across the country in supporting Infrastructure Week 2017, an opportunity for NTMWD to highlight the need for infrastructure investment in our service area.

