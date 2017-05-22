One person killed in road rage shooti...

One person killed in road rage shooting in Richardson, police say

Thursday May 18 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

One person was shot and killed Thursday morning during a road rage incident in Richardson, according to the Richardson Police Department. Police shut down the U.S. 75 southbound frontage road between Campbell Road and Belt Line Road Thursday morning to investigate the fatal shooting, according to a Richardson Police Department tweet.

