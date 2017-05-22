One person killed in road rage shooting in Richardson, police say
One person was shot and killed Thursday morning during a road rage incident in Richardson, according to the Richardson Police Department. Police shut down the U.S. 75 southbound frontage road between Campbell Road and Belt Line Road Thursday morning to investigate the fatal shooting, according to a Richardson Police Department tweet.
