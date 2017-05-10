News 16 mins ago 12:13 p.m.Wylie PD a...

News 16 mins ago 12:13 p.m.Wylie PD arrest man for 'stomping,' 'throwing' puppy

Monday May 8 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Several witnesses say they have seen 27-year-old, Andrew Callaway "stomping" and "throwing" a boxer type puppy causing the puppy to yelp in pain. A day after the initial call, the seizure warrant was executed and the puppy known as "Diesel" was placed at Richardson Animal Shelter.

