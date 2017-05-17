Jucy Snooze Christchurch Integrates Assa Abloy Hospitality Mobile...

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website The New Zealand-based micro-accommodation aims to offer a wide range of budget travellers the convenience of using their smart devices as digital guestroom keys Stockholm - May 16, 2017 - JUCY Snooze, a unique Pod-hostel accommodation concept from JUCY New Zealand, opened its first property at Christchurch Airport in late 2016, with the installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access for keycard-free entry and security.

