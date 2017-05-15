Gridlocked: Keeping Traffic Moving With New Technology
Smart cities are starting to take off in North Texas, with many giving new technologies the green light to connect cars and keep traffic moving, Tuesday May 16, 2017. Smart cities are starting to take off in North Texas, with many giving new technologies the green light to connect cars and keep traffic moving.
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|guest
|1,617
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,505
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Lummox
|9,783
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|May 14
|tesy
|2
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|May 14
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|May 14
|Princess Hey
|385
