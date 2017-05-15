Gridlocked: Keeping Traffic Moving Wi...

Gridlocked: Keeping Traffic Moving With New Technology

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Smart cities are starting to take off in North Texas, with many giving new technologies the green light to connect cars and keep traffic moving, Tuesday May 16, 2017. Smart cities are starting to take off in North Texas, with many giving new technologies the green light to connect cars and keep traffic moving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 1,617
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 22 hr _Zoey_ 1,505
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 22 hr _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon Lummox 9,783
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... May 14 tesy 2
Word Game (Nov '12) May 14 winner 190
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) May 14 Princess Hey 385
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC