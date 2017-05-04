ETBU advances to ASC Championship
RICHARDSON, Texas - In the American Southwest Conference Red Bracket Final, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team topped the University of Texas at Dallas in extra-innings 11-7 to play in the ASC Gold Championship Round next weekend. ETBU went 3-0 on the weekend to move to 30-13 overall this season.
