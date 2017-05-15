Eiki Projection Technology For Charle...

Eiki Projection Technology For Charles W. Eisemann Center ForPerforming Arts

May 2017a Recognized as one of the leading performing arts facilities serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is home to entertainment and cultural activities that include dance, musical theater, concerts, corporate meetings, cultural celebrations and city functions. With such a range of activities, the ability to clearly project everything from business presentations to theatrical backdrops is crucial to the success of many Eisemann Center events.

