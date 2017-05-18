Driver slain in road-rage shooting along Highway 75 in Richardson
The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. along the highway's frontage road between Campbell and Belt Line roads. Police say one person was killed in a road rage shooting on the U.S. 75 service road in Richardson Thursday morning https://t.co/01YK1yk5M0 pic.twitter.com/DAV1Uhh2DU Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
