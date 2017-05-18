Driver slain in road-rage shooting al...

Driver slain in road-rage shooting along Highway 75 in Richardson

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m. along the highway's frontage road between Campbell and Belt Line roads. Police say one person was killed in a road rage shooting on the U.S. 75 service road in Richardson Thursday morning https://t.co/01YK1yk5M0 pic.twitter.com/DAV1Uhh2DU Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 2 hr New Resident 28
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 6 hr US Rep Al Green 31
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 8 hr WarForOil 9,785
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 8 hr Princess Hey 416
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) Sat guest 1,631
Music Thread (Dec '12) Sat texas pete 52
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) Sat ThomasA 138
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC