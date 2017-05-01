Denton space software company sees bi...

Denton space software company sees big promise in tiny satellites

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

THE CONNECTORS: Conversations with visionaries, investors and entrepreneurs from North Texas who are making a mark in the business world. Marshall Culpepper's career began in his teen years, when he volunteered to work for a Nortel Networks, a telecom company that was headquartered in Richardson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr Mc2r 9,764
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr Sugar Tits 1,529
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 10 hr Trunketeer 313
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 17 hr parishoner 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 23 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 23 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 23 hr coltford fan 7
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC