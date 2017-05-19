After dropping out of high school, Ga...

After dropping out of high school, Garland triplets graduate top 3 in their class

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Three faces sore from grins that won't fade. Three sets of hands that don't stop clapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 3 min Fart feet 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr WarForOil 9,784
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 5 hr Rebel 137
What is your child doing this summer? 5 hr ReachAcademy 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,626
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 10 hr Princess Hey 395
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 13 hr Now_What- 30
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Dallas County was issued at May 19 at 3:25PM CDT

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC