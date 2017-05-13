A great Chamber Music International program--Brahms, Dohn nyi and Shostakovich--played with flair
Chamber Music International offered a particularly appealing program Saturday night at the Dallas City Performance Hall. Also performed the previous night in Richardson, the last concert of the 2016-2017 CMI season comprised a string-trio Serenade by Erno Dohnanyi, the Brahms B-major Piano Trio and the Shostakovich Piano Quintet.
