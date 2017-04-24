TX: DART Threatens D2 Rail Line if Fu...

TX: DART Threatens D2 Rail Line if Funding Diverted to Pension

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is threatening to scale back the downtown Dallas subway plan, in favor of suburban rail to DFW Airport, if Dallas is able to divert 1/8 of 1 cent of its transit funding to the struggling Police and Fire Pension Fund. Last September, Addison city officials joined others from the northern suburbs to lobby DART for new light rail on the Cotton Belt Line running through Plano, Richardson, and Carrollton, then on to DFW airport.

