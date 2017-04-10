Trial date set for boyfriend accused ...

Trial date set for boyfriend accused of killing Jessie Bardwell

Monday Apr 10

A man accused in the killing of a Pascagoula woman in Richardson, Texas, is set to go to trial on a murder charge on Sept. 11 in Collin County, Texas, court records show.

