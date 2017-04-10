Things To Do For Easter in Dallas
Easter is, of course, primarily a religious holiday. It also seems to involve brunch, kids' egg hunting, and in Dallas, a "pooch parade."
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|DebraE
|1,396
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Sun
|looking4big
|9
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sun
|Amy Shumer
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,727
|Mega March Organizers Prepare for Large Crowds
|Sun
|ThomasA
|2
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|Sat
|Sir Master
|4
|Dallas Sirens
|Apr 8
|ICE Capitan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC