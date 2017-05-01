Texas House panel mulls protection fo...

Texas House panel mulls protection for users of medical cannabis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Mark Zartler restrains his daughter to keep her from hitting herself as he rocks with her in a chair after giving her a marijuana vapor treatment March 18 in Richardson, Texas. Within minutes, Kara was calm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 35 min Mc2r 9,764
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr Sugar Tits 1,529
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Trunketeer 313
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 12 hr parishoner 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 19 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 19 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 19 hr coltford fan 7
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC