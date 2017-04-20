RagingWire Launches Its First Dallas Data Center
RagingWire reinforced the saying, "everything is bigger in Texas" today with the first-phase grand opening of its 1 million-square foot, 80MW Dallas TX1 data center campus, located in Garland. When complete, the facility will be comprised of five fully interconnected buildings, sprawling across 42 acres in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
