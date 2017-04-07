Parkinson's education center opens today in Richardson
The Parkinson Voice Project opens the Clark and Brigid Lund Parkinson's Education Center at 2 p.m. today with a ribbon cutting at the new center in Richardson. The voice project is a nonprofit founded by University of North Texas alumna and speech pathologist Samantha Elandary, who pioneered two programs that help Parkinson's patients regain speech ability and volume.
