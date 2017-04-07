Parkinson's education center opens to...

Parkinson's education center opens today in Richardson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

The Parkinson Voice Project opens the Clark and Brigid Lund Parkinson's Education Center at 2 p.m. today with a ribbon cutting at the new center in Richardson. The voice project is a nonprofit founded by University of North Texas alumna and speech pathologist Samantha Elandary, who pioneered two programs that help Parkinson's patients regain speech ability and volume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is (s)kylerlo 57 min Aynon1 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr DebraE 1,396
for pain meds (Sep '11) Sun looking4big 9
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sun Amy Shumer 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Sun WarForOil 9,727
News Mega March Organizers Prepare for Large Crowds Sun ThomasA 2
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... Sat Sir Master 4
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC