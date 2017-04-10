Old Trinity church parish center on S...

Old Trinity church parish center on Sherman Street will be torn down

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

After years of agonizing debate and prayers, the former parish house at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sherman Street soon will face the wrecking ball. Katherine K. Paddock, the church's senior warden, confirmed Saturday that the 105-year-old parish center - a majestic and historic gray stone downtown structure - will be demolished later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Guru 1,405
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 12 hr Sunsara Taylor 5
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 12 hr Ed Taiwo 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 20 hr WarForOil 9,730
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Tue bromhead 1
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
News Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08) Jun '16 Uggg corrected 23
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC