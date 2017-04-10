Old Trinity church parish center on Sherman Street will be torn down
After years of agonizing debate and prayers, the former parish house at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sherman Street soon will face the wrecking ball. Katherine K. Paddock, the church's senior warden, confirmed Saturday that the 105-year-old parish center - a majestic and historic gray stone downtown structure - will be demolished later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Guru
|1,405
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|12 hr
|Sunsara Taylor
|5
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|12 hr
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|9,730
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Tue
|bromhead
|1
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb '17
|red snapper
|2
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC