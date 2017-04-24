Kristin Jean Weis 1947...
Kristin Jean Weis, 70, passed away April 14, 2017. Born Jan. 24, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa she was the daughter of Don and Jean Jensen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|2 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|2 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|2 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|FRITO BANDITO
|1,525
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC