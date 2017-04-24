Kristin Jean Weis 1947...

Kristin Jean Weis 1947...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Great Bend Tribune

Kristin Jean Weis, 70, passed away April 14, 2017. Born Jan. 24, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa she was the daughter of Don and Jean Jensen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,763
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 2 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 2 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 2 hr coltford fan 7
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr FRITO BANDITO 1,525
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Sat Honest 9
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Sat The Owls 4
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC