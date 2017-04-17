Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' voter ID law
In this Nov. 5, 2013 file photo, a sign in a window tells of photo ID requirements for voting at a polling location in Richardson, Texas. A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi Monday, April 10, 2017, comes more than two years after she likened the ballot-box rules in Texas to a "poll tax" meant to suppress minority voters.
