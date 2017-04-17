Judge again finds discrimination in T...

Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' voter ID law

There are 1 comment on the Darien News-Review story from Monday Apr 10, titled Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' voter ID law. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

In this Nov. 5, 2013 file photo, a sign in a window tells of photo ID requirements for voting at a polling location in Richardson, Texas. A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi Monday, April 10, 2017, comes more than two years after she likened the ballot-box rules in Texas to a "poll tax" meant to suppress minority voters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Judge phart

United States

#1 Friday Apr 14
Again phart
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 5 hr alexdeal 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 1,429
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr WarForOil 9,743
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 15
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Lest 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Apr 15 Maxine Waters 10
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC