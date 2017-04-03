Jeffrey Liles Is the Dallas Music Scene's Strongest Witness, and Friday He Bares His Experiences
The Kessler Theater artistic director's resume - his life story, actually - reads like a fanfic book co-written, somehow, by assorted members of the 27 Club and the characters of Almost Famous . He's resurrected his alter ego, Cottonmouth, Texas, and weaved his best gems into a one-night-only show at the Kessler this Friday.
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,725
|Heres to us
|5 hr
|airplane
|3
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|6 hr
|Bunchfartz
|12
|111 Travelocity horrid service
|8 hr
|dont trust travel...
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|1,370
|looking for some truth from plano
|12 hr
|xxx
|7
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|18 hr
|Aztlan rising
|3
