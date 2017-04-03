Jeffrey Liles Is the Dallas Music Sce...

Jeffrey Liles Is the Dallas Music Scene's Strongest Witness, and Friday He Bares His Experiences

The Kessler Theater artistic director's resume - his life story, actually - reads like a fanfic book co-written, somehow, by assorted members of the 27 Club and the characters of Almost Famous . He's resurrected his alter ego, Cottonmouth, Texas, and weaved his best gems into a one-night-only show at the Kessler this Friday.

