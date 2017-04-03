House Higher Education Committee pass...

House Higher Education Committee passes 4 bills, leaves 6 bills pending

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Shorthorn

The Texas House Higher Education Committee passed four bills and discussed six bills about formula funding and commercializing research Wednesday. The committee unanimously passed House bills 2194, 1913, 2994 and 355, which will proceed to the full House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 4 hr Mike Rawlings 1
CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T... 4 hr Mark Cuban 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,374
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 17 hr InhalePharts 14
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,725
Heres to us Thu airplane 3
111 Travelocity horrid service Thu dont trust travel... 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC