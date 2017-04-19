Hall Group's Richardson project includes office, apartments and retail

The Hall Park at Richardson would contain two office buildings, a small shopping center and seven apartment buildings on almost 30 acres on the Bush Turnpike at Custer Parkway. Hall Group and Dallas-based Leon Capital have made plans for two 300,000-square-foot office buildings, 420 apartments, a 10,000-square-foot retail center and an 1,100-space parking garage on the land, according to filings with the Richardson Planning and Zoning Commission.

