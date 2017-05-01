Fairmont Hotel Macdonald Preserves Classic Style While Enhancing...

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald Preserves Cl...

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website Luxurious Canadian hotel turns to hospitality's leading security technology provider to increase security and efficiency with VingCard Classic RFID locks. Stockholm -- Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, an iconic four diamond luxury hotel located in the heart of downtown Edmonton, Alberta, announces the successful installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's VingCard Classic RFID door locks and Visionline locking solution.

