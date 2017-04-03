DreadVision Returns Next Week with the Living Dead

DreadVision took March off to regroup and make some changes, but we're back next week on Tuesday, April 11th, with a brand new entry. At the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson, TX, at 9pm we'll be showing the zombie classic The Return of the Living Dead ! Synopsis: When two bumbling employees at a medical supply warehouse accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to rise again as zombies.

