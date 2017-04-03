DreadVision Returns Next Week with th...

DreadVision Returns Next Week with the Living Dead

DreadVision took March off to regroup and make some changes, but we're back next week on Tuesday, April 11th, with a brand new entry. At the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson, TX, at 9pm we'll be showing the zombie classic The Return of the Living Dead ! Synopsis: When two bumbling employees at a medical supply warehouse accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to rise again as zombies.

