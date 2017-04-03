DreadVision Returns Next Week with the Living Dead
DreadVision took March off to regroup and make some changes, but we're back next week on Tuesday, April 11th, with a brand new entry. At the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson, TX, at 9pm we'll be showing the zombie classic The Return of the Living Dead ! Synopsis: When two bumbling employees at a medical supply warehouse accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to rise again as zombies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|1 hr
|Mike Rawlings
|1
|CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T...
|1 hr
|Mark Cuban
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,374
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|14 hr
|InhalePharts
|14
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|WarForOil
|9,725
|Heres to us
|22 hr
|airplane
|3
|111 Travelocity horrid service
|Thu
|dont trust travel...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC