Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions

Symphony Gateway LLC and CIG Retail Properties Inc bought University Centre, a 2-building office complex located at 1701 and 1801 Gateway Boulevard in Richardson. The property has 59,792 square feet and was 90 percent leased when sold.

