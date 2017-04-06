Continue reading This week's top commercial real estate transactions

Continue reading This week's top comm...

Thursday Apr 6

A local investment group headed by Mani Jacob and Benny George bought the Central Exchange Office Park, a single story 56,000 square-foot building located on 777 South Central Expressway in Richardson. Built in 1969, has been home to offices and retail business.

