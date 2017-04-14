Continue reading D-FW apartment boom ...

Continue reading D-FW apartment boom shows no sign of a slowdown with 50,000 plus units on the way

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas-Fort Worth was already the top apartment building market in the country before starts increased by more than 95 percent in the first two months of 2017. While analysts say that the spike in apartment construction in the early months was a fluke, don't look for a halt of apartment building in the D-FW area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote... 9 min Judge phart 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr Frankie Rizzo 1,412
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 10 hr WarForOil 9,732
Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09) 16 hr Renteronthesearch 16
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Wed Sunsara Taylor 5
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Wed Ed Taiwo 1
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC