Continue reading D-FW apartment boom shows no sign of a slowdown with 50,000 plus units on the way
Dallas-Fort Worth was already the top apartment building market in the country before starts increased by more than 95 percent in the first two months of 2017. While analysts say that the spike in apartment construction in the early months was a fluke, don't look for a halt of apartment building in the D-FW area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|9 min
|Judge phart
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,412
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,732
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|16 hr
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Sunsara Taylor
|5
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Wed
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb '17
|red snapper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC