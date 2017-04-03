Assa Abloy Hospitality Captures Prestigious Vendor's Trophy Award for ...

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website Global leader in hotel security technology receives respected industry award from Brazilian Magazine, Revista HOTEIS, for its innovative line of electronic hotel door locks Stockholm -- ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, the global leader in hospitality and hotel security technology, has been awarded the 2016 Vendor's Trophy in the Hotel Industry for Best Locks Vendor.

