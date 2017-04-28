A small, somber crowd greets 'not guilty' verdicts in John Wiley Price trial with smiles, a few t...
No gasps or cheers that would draw the wrath of U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who'd forewarned those huddled in her 15th-floor courtroom on just a few minutes' notice at the Earle Cabell Federal Building to take the verdicts in stride. As the jury's foreman, dressed in a lavender shirt and gray slacks, stood to deliver the verdicts on Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his assistant, Dapheny Fain, a hush blanketed the courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|42 min
|guest
|1,503
|Oak Cliff Murder Suspect Shot Women Because of ... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Vee
|2
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|BUSDRV1
|76
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|180
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|texas pete
|1,108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,759
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Wed
|Justicia
|136
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC