No gasps or cheers that would draw the wrath of U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who'd forewarned those huddled in her 15th-floor courtroom on just a few minutes' notice at the Earle Cabell Federal Building to take the verdicts in stride. As the jury's foreman, dressed in a lavender shirt and gray slacks, stood to deliver the verdicts on Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and his assistant, Dapheny Fain, a hush blanketed the courtroom.

