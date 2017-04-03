Your Guide to the Dallas International Film Festival
The Dallas International Film Festival gets underway tonight at City Performance Hall with a screening of Bonnie and Clyde, as the festival this year pays tribute to the films of 1967. In the following dozen days, DIFF unrolls the red carpet for more than 150 films and a sprinkling of celebrities-expect Faye Dunaway at Bonnie and Clyde.
