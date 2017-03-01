UT Dallas chooses Park Assist

UT Dallas chooses Park Assist

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: University Business

Park Assist has been awarded the Parking Guidance System contract for the University of Texas at Dallas in the new PS4 campus garage at Richardson, TX. Park Assist will be installing its proprietary M4 camera-based smart sensor PGS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,172
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 12 hr WarForOil 9,703
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need 13 hr Anonymous 2
testing 23 hr PlanoGal 1
CenterPoint Apartments Tenant DIED in Dallas. T... Fri Tom H 1
Diamond Acres Kennel (Sep '08) Mar 2 Cynthia from magn... 39
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC