UT Dallas chooses Park Assist
Park Assist has been awarded the Parking Guidance System contract for the University of Texas at Dallas in the new PS4 campus garage at Richardson, TX. Park Assist will be installing its proprietary M4 camera-based smart sensor PGS.
