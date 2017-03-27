Urbanest Darling Square Bolsters Trendy Design and Reputation with...

Urbanest Darling Square Bolsters Tren...

Contemporary student housing complex taps global leader in hospitality security technology to implement Visionline and VingCard Signature RFID door locks with mobile access functionality Stockholm - Urbanest Darling Square , an intelligently designed student accommodation complex located in Sydney, Australia, has enhanced security and convenience by installing ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 's Visionline wireless online solution alongside its VingCard Signature RFID door locks, equipped with mobile access compatibility.

