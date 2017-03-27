Urbanest Darling Square Bolsters Trendy Design and Reputation with...

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website Contemporary student housing complex taps global leader in hospitality security technology to implement Visionline and VingCard Signature RFID door locks with mobile access functionality Stockholm - Urbanest Darling Square , an intelligently designed student accommodation complex located in Sydney, Australia, has enhanced security and convenience by installing ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 's Visionline wireless online solution alongside its VingCard Signature RFID door locks, equipped with mobile access compatibility.

