U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions faces rowdy town hall
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, speaks during a town hall event at Richardson High School on March 18, 2017. RICHARDSON - U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions , R-Dallas, faced a raucous town hall Saturday as he sought to defend the GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, among other issues that have spawned fierce opposition under President Donald Trump.
