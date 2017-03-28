Telecom Corridor apartment project in...

Telecom Corridor apartment project in Richardson will bring 456 rental units

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Irving-based developer JPI - one of North Texas' biggest apartment builders - is kicking off construction on a new project in Richardson' Telecom Corridor. The 3-story rental complex is scheduled to open in summer 2018 and is located next to the Spring Creel nature preserve and park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,340
Grown man body slams young boy 18 hr Infidel 2
Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o... Wed NFL 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Tue Alex Wong 131
Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ... Mar 27 jaime 2
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
News Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08) Jun '16 Uggg corrected 23
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC