Telecom Corridor apartment project in Richardson will bring 456 rental units
Irving-based developer JPI - one of North Texas' biggest apartment builders - is kicking off construction on a new project in Richardson' Telecom Corridor. The 3-story rental complex is scheduled to open in summer 2018 and is located next to the Spring Creel nature preserve and park.
