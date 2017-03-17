Tea with a royal chef will benefit Ar...

Tea with a royal chef will benefit Army scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

How does the queen of England dine? Former royal chef Darren McGrady will spill the beans Wednesday at a benefit for the Army Scholarship Foundation. McGrady served as chef to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry and has cooked for other dignitaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr jonjedi 84
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr guest 1,279
Review: BCI Janitorial Thu Frito gay lay lawyer 2
Do u know him Wed gfu 1
Ezekiel Elliott stupidity Wed SMGDH 1
News Protest at Crews Inn Bar in Dallas Texas (Aug '08) Wed building seven 26
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa Wed LAWYERS INDABAG 4
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC