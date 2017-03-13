Raucous town hall crowd often drowns out Texas congressman Read Story Associated Press
A raucous crowd repeatedly shouted down U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions as he defended Republican health care and other policies at a town hall in suburban Dallas. More than 2,000 people filled an auditorium at a high school in Richardson on Saturday for the boisterous town hall where Sessions regularly was drowned out by yelling from critics in the crowd.
