Phillip Huffines is the twin brother and business partner of state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas.
Huffines, whose twin brother Don already serves in the upper chamber, submitted paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for a campaign for Senate District 8, according to Huffines spokesman Matt Langston. Huffines and others in the GOP are anticipating that Van Taylor , the Plano Republican who currently represents the district, will win the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson , R-Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|131
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,340
|Grown man body slams young boy
|22 hr
|Infidel
|2
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|Wed
|NFL
|1
|Looking for my brother who i havent seen since ...
|Mar 27
|jaime
|2
|Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale
|Feb '17
|red snapper
|2
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC