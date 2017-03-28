Phillip Huffines is the twin brother ...

Phillip Huffines is the twin brother and business partner of state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas.

Huffines, whose twin brother Don already serves in the upper chamber, submitted paperwork Tuesday to begin raising money for a campaign for Senate District 8, according to Huffines spokesman Matt Langston. Huffines and others in the GOP are anticipating that Van Taylor , the Plano Republican who currently represents the district, will win the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson , R-Richardson.

