Christie's Living with Art sale on March 28-29 will offer an unmatched selection decorative arts, paintings and furniture representing an array of periods and styles, and featuring works from many notable private collections. Highlights of the two-day sale include European and English furniture and Asian works of art from the collections of Nancy Richardson, The Blair Family Collection and a Private Collection formed for the Crespi Estate, Dallas, TX.

