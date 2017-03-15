Metal artists uniteThomas Garcia

Metal artists uniteThomas Garcia

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Quay County Sun

As the flames rise off the sand molds, D'Jean Jawrunner smooths out some of the molten iron as the crew continues to pour. "It's just like when you were a kid, you rip through the wrapping to get to the good stuff," said Jacob Burghard of Denton, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do u know him 51 min gfu 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,268
Ezekiel Elliott stupidity 11 hr SMGDH 1
News Protest at Crews Inn Bar in Dallas Texas (Aug '08) 11 hr building seven 26
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 11 hr LAWYERS INDABAG 4
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Tue Texxy 69
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Feb '17 red snapper 2
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC