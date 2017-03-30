In major blow to attorney general facing fraud charges, Ken Paxton's trials moved and delayed
Attorney General Ken Paxton's upcoming trials will be moved out of Collin County, the judge presiding over his criminal fraud case decided Thursday. The ruling is a major victory for the prosecution, which has for months argued that friends and political allies of Paxton's have sought to malign them in the court of public opinion here, where the attorney general has lived and worked for decades.
