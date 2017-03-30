Higher rents bite D-FW apartment residents in the first quarter
The D-FW area had one of the biggest rent increases in the country - up almost 6 percent from first quarter 2016, according to analysts at RealPage Inc. That's a big increase compared to the nationwide 3.7 percent rise in average apartment rents, the Richardson-based firm said. "The rent growth is still sky high," said RealPage chief economist Greg Willett.
