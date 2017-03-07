HEATHERS Now Available for Licensing in New High School Edition

Welcome to the candy store, high schoolers! Samuel French has just announced that a high school edition of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is now available as part of their 101 School Editions Collection. The show, adapted from the 80s cult film, premiered off-Broadway in 2014 with an R-rating, but has now been cut down and adapted for high school performers and audiences.

